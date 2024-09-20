BOC Aviation places two Airbus A320neo with Tunisian Nouvelair

Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has placed two Airbus A320NEO aircraft with new customer, Tunisia’s first private airline, Nouvelair. Both aircraft are powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines and are scheduled for delivery this year.

“We are excited to welcome Nouvelair as a new customer as we build out our exposure to the rapidly-growing North African aviation market,” said Paul Kent, Chief Commercial Officer (Europe, Americas & Africa) in a press release. “These latest technology aircraft will provide a significant boost to the modernity and operating efficiency of Nouvelair’s fleet as it develops further scale.”

Chokri Zarrad, General Manager of Nouvelair, emphasized: “We are enthusiastic about this collaboration with BOC Aviation and look forward to a long-term partnership. Adding our first environment friendly A320NEO to our fleet is part of our modernization strategy. We will reach a total of 15 aircraft by the third quarter of 2024. Our aim is to meet the growing expectations of our passengers regarding comfort and environmental sustainability, while maintaining the efficiency that has contributed to Nouvelair’s success. The Airbus A320NEO, with its technological advancements, enables reduced fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.”