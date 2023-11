Nouvelair Tunisie schedules a new service to Belgium, with the launch of a Monastir (MIR) – Brussels (BRU) route during the Summer 2024 season. From 1 April 2024, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly.

The schedule below is effective between 15 June and 14 September 2024.

BJ362 MIR1130 – 1520BRU 320 1 BJ362 MIR1230 – 1620BRU 320 6 BJ363 BRU1610 – 1750MIR 320 1 BJ363 BRU1710 – 1850MIR 320 6

Source: Aeroroutes