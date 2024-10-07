Nouvelair introduces two new Airbus A320neo aircraft and flights from Brussels to Tunisia starting at €59

Nouvelair, Tunisia’s leading private airline, is launching its winter season with a special promotion for Belgian travelers, offering one-way tickets starting from €59 for flights from Brussels Airport to Djerba, Monastir, and Tunis. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity to explore Tunisia at attractive prices.

Since September 2024, Nouvelair has added two new Airbus A320 Neo aircraft to its fleet, which reduce fuel consumption by up to 20% per seat and extend flight range, making their operations more eco-friendly.

The airline offers three sun-drenched destinations:

Tunis: A 2-hour flight from Belgium, Tunis offers a rich cultural experience, including the UNESCO-listed Medina and the renowned Bardo Museum.

Monastir: Another 2-hour flight, Monastir is perfect for a blend of relaxation and culture, offering picturesque streets and historical sites like the Ribat fortress.

Djerba: A 2.5-hour flight to a paradise of sandy beaches and turquoise waters, ideal for winter sun lovers.

Nouvelair’s winter flight schedule includes: