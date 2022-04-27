Nouvelair expands its summer offer with more than 80 weekly flights to France and Belgium

Nouvelair announces the expansion of its offer to France and Belgium for the 2022 summer season. The company will provide 76 frequencies per week to 8 French cities (Paris, Nantes, Lille, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse and Strasbourg) and 5 other frequencies to Belgium. The new connections come to expand the regular programme of the company in France and Belgium to offer even more choice and flexibility to its travellers.

The weekly flight schedule is as follows:

France

From Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport:

14 frequencies to Tunis, 10 to Monastir and 12 to Djerba

2 frequencies to Tunis, 1 to Monastir and 3 to Djerba

2 frequencies to Tunis, 1 to Monastir and 2 to Djerba

4 frequencies to Tunis, 2 to Monastir and 3 to Djerba

4 frequencies to Tunis and 3 to Monastir

4 frequencies to Tunis and 1 to Djerba

3 frequencies to Tunis and 1 to Djerba

3 frequencies to Tunis and 1 to Djerba

Belgium

From Brussels Airport

3 frequencies to Tunis and 2 to Djerba

It should be noted that Nouvelair already operates weekly flights to 7 German cities from Monastir and Djerba airports.

From March 29, 2022, the company resumed its services to London Gatwick. From May, Nouvelair will add Geneva and Manchester to its network.

April 22, 2022

Source: Managers Tunisie