Nouvelair back at Stockholm Arlanda with a new direct route to Tunis

Tunisia’s second-largest carrier, Nouvelair, is back at Stockholm Arlanda Airport and will launch non-stop service to Tunis-Carthage International Airport (TUN). The route will be served once a week, on Mondays, with an Airbus 320 starting June 19.

Tunisia, the northernmost country in Africa, surrounded by the Atlas Mountains, has become a popular tourist destination for Swedes. The last time Nouvelair flew between Stockholm Arlanda Airport and the Tunisian capital of Tunis was in 2017.

“We welcome Nouvelair back to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. It is really gratifying – both for travellers who want to discover Tunisia as a tourist destination and for people who will now be able to travel more conveniently to see their loved ones – that Nouvelair sees opportunities in the Swedish market and has chosen to set up operations in Scandinavia and Stockholm”, says Charlotte Ljunggren, Chief Commercial Officer at Swedavia.

“We believe Nouvelair must play its part in helping travellers visit Tunisia for holidays and to support the Leisure economy of Tunisia, as well as connecting friends and relatives, so to bring this link to Sweden means a great deal to us after so many years”, says Karim Dahmani, Sales and Marketing Central Director at Nouvelair.

Starting June 19, 2023, Nouvelair will fly Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Tunis-Carthage International Airport (TUN) service once a week, on Mondays, with an Airbus 320 with seating for 180 passengers.