Not only airlines! Thalys HST reduces train offering in response to coronavirus outbreak

Thalys will adapt its transport capacities and reduce its train offering in response to the drop in demand following the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Thalys teams and its distributors are mobilised to proactively inform their customers by email or SMS and help them reorganise their trips according to their needs.

Whatever their fare conditions, all Thalys and IZY tickets for journeys from March 10 to April 30 are exchangeable or refundable at no additional cost.

Thalys operates high-speed trains (HST) between France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany.