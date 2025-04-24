Norwegian Air Shuttle to launch Munich–Tromsø route for winter travel

Starting October 26, 2025, Norwegian Air Shuttle will connect Munich Airport to Tromsø, Norway with twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays through March 2026. Flights will be operated with Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new winter route opens up access to the Arctic city, known for its natural beauty, Northern Lights, and cultural landmarks like the Arctic Cathedral.

The route strengthens travel ties between Bavaria and northern Norway, offering new opportunities for winter tourism and adventure.