Norwegian flight from London to Gothenburg makes emergency landing due to engine issue

Norwegian flight D8 4903 from London Gatwick to Gothenburg was forced to make an emergency landing at Stansted Airport on Friday afternoon due to a technical issue with one of its engines.

Norwegian’s spokesperson, Eivind Hammer Myhre, stated that while the landing was uneventful, the situation may have felt dramatic for the passengers onboard, who will be receiving further information from the airline.

The Boeing 737-800 with registration SE-RRO had declared an emergency shortly after takeoff from London Gatwick, squawking emergency code 7700 and holding in the Norwich area before descending towards Stansted. The exact nature of the emergency was not immediately clear, but flight operations at Stansted were temporarily paused until the aircraft landed safely.