Norwegian airspace reopens after radar error causes temporary airport closures

Air traffic at Tromsø and Harstad/Narvik airports was briefly halted on Tuesday morning due to a radar error at the control centre in Bodø, according to Avinor.

The issue, which affected airspace operations, was resolved by 10:00, allowing airports like Trondheim, Møre, and Evenes to resume normal capacity. While airspace is gradually returning to normal, some delays are expected.

Major airlines, including Norwegian, SAS, and Widerøe, have reported minimal disruption to flights, and passengers are advised to arrive at airports as scheduled unless informed otherwise.