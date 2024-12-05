Norwegian and Widerøe transport 1.8 million passengers in November

In November, Norwegian welcomed 1,531,361 passengers on board while Widerøe served 326,041 passengers, totalling 1,857,402 for the group. Capacity for Norwegian was up a solid 28 percent, while the load factor remained stable at 82,5%. Average flying distance increased by 17 percent compared to last year as the network includes more routes to warm winter and arctic tourism destinations.

Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen expressed his happiness: “We are pleased that Norwegian delivered a small increase in load factor while at the same time achieving substantial double digit capacity growth compared to last year. This demonstrates that our winter programme is being received well by our passengers. Despite the unit revenue being impacted by a substantial increase in average flight distance, the unit cost is also substantially lower. November brought several days of challenging weather conditions that affected our operations.”

“I would like to thank our colleagues for persevering and helping us achieve a satisfactory operational performance. Booking momentum appears encouraging, especially for the busy Christmas travel season, and also as a result of successful marketing campaigns,” added Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.