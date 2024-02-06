Norwegian (Widerøe) transport 1.4 million passengers in January 2024

In January, the Norwegian Group welcomed 1,384,947 passengers in total: Norwegian Air Shuttle transported 1,138,621 passengers and Widerøe had 246,326 passengers. Norwegian increased its load factor to 83.1 percent in January, up 5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

“For the first time, our traffic figures include those of Widerøe, and in total, Norwegian and Widerøe had 1.4 million passengers on board in the first month of the year. For Norwegian, it is very positive that the load factor increased by five percentage points compared to January last year. Demand to beach destinations continues to perform in the high-end of our expectations with many of our customers opting for some warmer Mediterranean weather,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian had 1,138,621 passengers in January. The capacity (ASK) was 1,820 million seat kilometres, down 3 percent from the same period last year. Actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 1,512 million seat kilometres. In January, Norwegian operated an average of 63 aircraft with a regularity, meaning the share of scheduled flights taking place, of 99.0 percent. Punctuality was affected by the severe winter weather and the share of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time was 76.7 percent.