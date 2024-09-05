Norwegian and Wideroe see continued passenger growth in August

In August 2024, Norwegian Airlines and Widerøe reported strong passenger numbers, with a total of 2,710,424 passengers. Norwegian carried 2,369,469 passengers, while Widerøe transported 340,955. This marked a 10% increase in passenger growth compared to August 2022.

Norwegian’s load factor increased to 85.7%, with a capacity growth of 11%. CEO Geir Karlsen expressed satisfaction with the trend, noting improved yields and crediting staff for their efforts. Meanwhile, Widerøe saw an 8% rise in passengers, with a load factor of 76.5%.

Both airlines anticipate strong booking momentum into the autumn and winter seasons.