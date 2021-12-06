Norwegian welcomed one million passengers in November

Norwegian’s traffic figures for November show that for a second consecutive month over one million passengers traveled with Norwegian, the airline wrote in a press release: “Adjustments to our capacity and route network for the winter season have been well adapted to customer demand.“

“The result shows that we have done well in adapting capacity to customers’ travel needs. Spain is one of the markets where we have seen a good development in bookings. In the last month, we have made it even easier for customers to book with confidence by extending the possibility of one fee-free change even on the most restricted tickets,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In November, Norwegian carried 1,005,380 passengers, compared with 124,481 in November last year. Compared to November 2020, the total capacity (ASK) has increased by 541 percent and passenger traffic (RPK) is up 1007 percent.

In addition, the load factor in November was 76.6 per cent.

In November, Norwegian had an average of 49 aircraft in operation, while 99.8 per cent of scheduled flights were operated. Punctuality was 91.3 percent.