Two cabin crew injured on Norwegian flight due to turbulence

Norwegian flight D8-2961 from Rhodes to Helsinki (Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered SE-RYC) experienced severe turbulence during its approach to Helsinki, resulting in injuries to two cabin crew members.

According to Norwegian’s press chief, Eline Hyggen Skari, the turbulence occurred while the crew was preparing the cabin for landing. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, as they were secured with seat belts. Skari emphasised that such injuries are rare and that the aircraft is designed to handle strong turbulence. Although the health status of the injured crew members remains undisclosed, Norwegian is following up on the incident according to international regulations.

Skari reassured passengers that turbulence, although uncomfortable, generally poses no significant risk, noting that stronger turbulence is more common in regions outside Europe.

The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority (Otkes) has classified the event as a “serious incident” and is launching an investigation.