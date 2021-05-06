Travel restrictions continue to impact Norwegian’s operations in April

Norwegian’s traffic figures for April are impacted by government travel restrictions and therefore low demand.

In April 59431 customers flew with Norwegian, an increase of approximately 18000 compared to the same period last year. The capacity (ASK) was down 7 percent, and the total passenger traffic (RPK) was up by 115 percent.

The load factor was 42.2 percent, up 24 percentage points, compared to April last year.

“The pandemic and international travel restrictions continue to impact our traffic results when compared to the same period last year despite the percentage increases. However, as the reopening of borders in Norway and across Europe progresses, we are confident that we will continue to see a gradual increase in year on year traffic. We continuously adjust our operations to changes in demand.” Said Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated ten aircraft in April, mainly on domestic routes in Norway. The company operated 97.7 percent of its scheduled flights in April, whereof 97.8 percent departed on time.