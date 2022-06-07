Norwegian transports 1.6 million passengers in May

Norwegian’s traffic figures for May showed that Norwegian had 1.6 million passengers, an increase of 16 percent compared to the previous month.

“As we approach the busy summer months, we continue to ramp up production as planned to meet the increasing demand. Despite capacity constraints at certain airports, we manage to complete almost a 100 percent of our 400 daily scheduled flights with high punctuality,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 84.9 percent in May, an increase from 82.6 percent in April. As many as 97 percent of all flights arrived on schedule or no more than an hour late.

The number of passengers increases month by month, and the company notes that bookings for the summer period continue to grow. A lot of people have already booked tickets to sun and sand destinations and recently Norwegian has seen growth in the city destinations as well. During May, the company opened several new routes to serve the growing demand.

Norwegian had 1,628,040 passengers in May, as compared to 96,909 in May 2021. The load factor was 79.2 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 2,459 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 1,947 million seat kilometres. In May, Norwegian operated an average of 64 aircraft and 99.7 percent of scheduled flights were completed.

Norwegian has significantly increased its fleet as planned in 2022 and will operate 70 aircraft during the summer. Recently, Norwegian signed an agreement in principle with Boeing that will ensure delivery of new 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the years to come. A continued fleet renewal will give passengers an even more comfortable on-board experience in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft.