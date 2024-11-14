Norwegian to reopen pilot base at Stockholm Arlanda, from Spring 2025

Norwegian Air Shuttle will reestablish its pilot base at Stockholm Arlanda Airport in spring 2025, marking a significant return since the base’s closure during the pandemic. The airline’s Swedish pilots, who have primarily operated out of Norwegian’s Oslo base since the pandemic, will soon have the option to be based in Sweden once again.

The decision aligns with a stronger aviation market in Sweden, boosted by the anticipated removal of the aviation tax on July 1, 2025, and a government supportive of the airline industry. Norwegian’s CEO, Geir Karlsen, emphasized the benefit of having pilots based locally, reducing the need for them to commute to other bases, and noted the positive momentum in the Swedish market over the past year.

Initially, around 60 pilots will be stationed at Arlanda, where Norwegian already has a cabin crew base of approximately 200 staff. The reopening of Arlanda’s pilot base adds to Norwegian’s network of 12 bases across Europe, with recent expansions including a crew base in Las Palmas, as the airline group continues its recovery and growth across the continent.