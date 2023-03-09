Pressurization problem on Norwegian Boeing 737-800; oxygen masks drop – flight diverts

On 9 March, a Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800 (registered SE-RXB) operated domestic flight DY340 between Oslo and Bodo, Norway when during cruise – at 39,000 feet – the aircraft faced a cabin pressurization problem.

While oxygen masks got deployed in the cabin, the pilots quickly descended to a lower altitude. The decision was then made to divert the aircraft to the airport of Harstad.

A passenger who was on board the flight told Norwegian press that passengers were kept in vain during the rapid descent. “For several minutes, we didn’t know what was happening. Nobody of the crew said a word,” lawyer Sulman Hussein said, “oxygen masks were deployed but it didn’t feel like oxygen was flowing. Besides, passengers got worried and distressed.”

But after the descent – cabin crew also put on their masks – they walked around the cabin to calm down passengers.

“Due to a cabin pressurization problem, the aircraft was forced to make an unforeseen stop in Harstad,” a Norwegian spokesperson said, who added that passengers were being transferred onto other flights.

