Premiere for Norwegian’s new routes from Stockholm Skavsta and Växjö Småland to Spain

During the weekend of April 1–2, there was a premiere for three new routes to Spain from two airports in Sweden that Norwegian has not operated before. With a Spanish theme, the first flights from Stockholm Skavsta Airport and Växjö Småland Airport were inaugurated.

On Saturday 1st April, two new routes were inaugurated. The first flights took off from Stockholm Skavsta Airport (NYO) to Alicante (ALC) and from Växjö Småland Airport (VXO) to Malaga (AGP). On Sunday, it was time for the initial flight from Stockholm Skavsta Airport to Malaga.

Now from Stockholm Skavsta Airport, Norwegian flies twice a week to Alicante (on Wednesdays and Saturdays) and twice a week to Malaga (on Wednesdays and Sundays). From Växjö Småland Airport, Norwegian flies to Malaga once a week (on Saturdays).

“We hope that the new lines to the Spanish sunny coast are appreciated because Spain is one of the Swedes’ absolute favourite countries to which they are happy to return. With the new direct flights, it will be both easier and faster for those who live near Skavsta or Växjö to be able to travel there,” says Thome Maursund, commercial director at Norwegian.

During the first season in 2023, the new routes will operate between April and the end of October. More routes and more departures may be launched later.