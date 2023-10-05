Over two million passengers for Norwegian in September 2023

In September, Norwegian had a passenger count of more than 2 million passengers. The regularity was 99.7 percent, the highest level since the pandemic, the airline wrote in a press release:

“September was yet another good month for Norwegian. We had more than two million passengers, and our operational performance is again among the top airlines in Europe. Our recorded regularity is now at the strongest level in over 18 months, while our on-time-performance also improves further. Our solid and efficient operations provide predictability for all customers that choose to fly Norwegian, either for leisure or business purposes,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian had 2,030,052 passengers in September, up 8 per cent from September 2022. The capacity (ASK) was 3,208 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 2,696 million seat kilometres. In September, Norwegian operated an average of 80 aircraft with a regularity, share of scheduled flights taking place, of 99.7 percent. The majority of the few flights that Norwegian didn’t operate were due to ATC issues at London Gatwick Airport and national strikes in Italy. Punctuality, the share of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 84.6 percent in September.

“As we approach the winter season, we have adjusted our operations to align with the travel patterns in the quieter winter trading period. A clear and continued trend is that our destinations in southern Europe experience continued robust demand among people from the Nordics. In addition, a new trend this autumn is the rise in popularity of city breaks to eastern Europe in particular”, said Karlsen.