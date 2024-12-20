Oslo court vindicates Norwegian in NOK 400M EU ETS dispute

The Oslo District Court has ruled that Norwegian Air Shuttle was not obligated to meet its EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) requirements for 2020 during its financial reconstruction.

The court declared the NOK 400 million (€35 million) penalty for non-compliance unlawful, entitling Norwegian to a full refund with NOK 82.6 million (€7 million) in interest if the decision stands. Additionally, Norwegian was awarded NOK 9.8 million (€0.83 million) in legal costs.

CEO Geir Karlsen welcomed the verdict, emphasising the recognition of the company’s unique challenges during its restructuring. The ruling aligns with similar findings by the Irish High Court during parallel proceedings.

The decision is not yet final, as the Ministry of Climate and Environment may appeal. Norwegian will update stakeholders upon further developments.