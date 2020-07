Norwegian Air Shuttle has resumed flights to Oslo and Copenhagen. Starting on 1 July, there will initially be three flights a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) from Berlin-Schönefeld to Oslo in Norway.

This will be followed by a connection to Copenhagen in Denmark one day later. The Norwegian airline’s planes will also fly there from Schönefeld twice a week (Thursdays and Sundays).

All connections can be booked immediately: