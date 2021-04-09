Norwegian’s March traffic figures continue to be severely impacted (-94%)

Norwegian’s traffic figures for March are impacted by weak demand as a result of international government travel restrictions across our key markets.

In March,71,399 customers flew with Norwegian, a decrease of 94 percent compared to the same period last year, however an increase of approximately 10,000 passengers compared to February this year. The increase of passengers in March is mainly explained by more domestic traffic over the Easter holidays.The capacity (ASK) was down 97 percent, and the total passenger traffic (RPK) was down by 98 percent. The load factor was 42.7 percent, down 29 percentage points, compared to March last year.

“The effects of the pandemic continue to impact our operations due to government restrictions on travel to reduce infection levels. However, the clear progress that has been made with vaccine schemes, and other measures aimed at a gradual opening up of society, means that I am optimistic with regards to increased activity and demand both in Norway and the rest of Europe going forward.” said Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated nine aircraft in March, mainly on domestic routes in Norway. The company operated 99.4 percent of its scheduled flights in March, whereof 93.7 percent departed on time.