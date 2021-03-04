Norwegian’s February traffic figures strongly impacted by COVID-19 (-97%)

Norwegian’s traffic figures for February are strongly influenced by lower demand caused by continued travel restrictions across Europe.

In February, 61,374 customers flew with Norwegian, a decrease of 97 percent compared to the same period last year. The capacity (ASK) was down 98 percent, and the total passenger traffic (RPK) was down by 99 percent. The load factor was 38.1 percent, down 44 percentage points.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said: “The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business as travel restrictions remain. On a positive note, more and more people are being vaccinated, we see positive tendencies in our bookings, and we believe that people are longing to travel. As soon as Europe gradually reopens, we will be ready to welcome more passengers on board”.

Norwegian operated eight aircraft on average in February, mainly on domestic routes in Norway. The company operated 96.8 percent of its scheduled flights in February, whereof 93.5 percent departed on time.

Norwegian – Mar 04, 2021 07:00 GMT