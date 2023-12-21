Norwegian’s acquisition of Widerøe is approved by the Norwegian Competition Authority

Norwegian’s long-pending acquisition of Widerøe has received approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority after a thorough assessment. The authority scrutinised extensive documentation from involved parties and market players before granting the permit.

The decision ensures that the acquisition won’t significantly impede competition in Norway’s aviation sector.

Both Norwegian and Widerøe express satisfaction with the decision. Norwegian highlights the benefits for customers, emphasising a broader route network and improved travel options, while also securing jobs. Widerøe’s CEO acknowledges the complexity of the case and emphasises their commitment to maintaining Widerøe’s distinct brand and headquarters in Bodø under Norwegian ownership.

The approval marks a step towards providing better and more competitive air travel options for the public.