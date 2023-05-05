Norwegian with strong start to summer programme

By
André Orban
Norwegian had 1.7 million passengers and a load factor of 83% in April, up 19% from April 2022.

CEO Geir Karlsen said the airline was “expecting one of the strongest summers in its history” and was pleased with the “continued strong booking momentum ahead of the summer season“.

Punctuality was at 83.4% in April, but 95.6% of all departed flights arrived on schedule or within an hour of the scheduled arrival time.

The airline is seeing an increased demand for travel during the public holidays in May, particularly to Spain, Italy, and France.

