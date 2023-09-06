Norwegian welcomed 2.1 million passengers in August (+7%)

In August 2023, Norwegian Airlines reported positive passenger figures, welcoming 2.1 million passengers with a load factor of 85.2 percent. Despite challenges such as Storm Hans in Southern Norway and air traffic troubles in the UK, the airline ensured the smooth travel of passengers to their destinations.

Norwegian’s CEO, Geir Karlsen, expressed satisfaction with the traffic figures and the return of business travellers following the summer season. Passenger numbers for August increased by 7 percent compared to August 2022.

The airline operated 80 aircraft with a high regularity rate of 99.6 percent. Punctuality for flights departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time was at 82.4 percent, and 98.0 percent of all flights arrived on schedule or within one hour of the scheduled arrival time. Despite unforeseen events, Norwegian managed to accommodate passengers affected by disruptions.

The outlook for the autumn remains positive, with capacity adjustments made to meet seasonal demand. Norwegian plans to release its summer 2024 programme and expand routes to new destinations in November. The airline highlighted partnerships and concerns about potential increases in airport fees in Norway that could impact customers.