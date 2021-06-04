Norwegian traffic results for May show signs of positive trend

Norwegian’s traffic figures for May continue to be affected by international travel restrictions and therefore low demand. However, passenger numbers have shown a noticeable increase in volume in line with vaccination rollouts and changes to entry restrictions and quarantine regulations.

In May, 96,909 customers flew with Norwegian, which is approx. 23,000 more than at the same time last year. Compared with May 2020, the total capacity (ASK) has increased by 41 percent and passenger traffic (RPK) up 97 percent. Furthermore, the load factor in May was 54.8 percent, an increase of 16 percentage points compared with last year.

“Despite low volumes, we are experiencing an increasingly positive trend in the number of bookings for the summer and autumn period. This is especially noticeable in the Scandinavian market. The increase in the number of bookings demonstrates a clear connection with the announced and gradual opening of society and the relaxing of travel restrictions by government authorities. We are prepared and ready to increase our route network to meet future customer demand,” said Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated ten aircraft in May, mainly on Norwegian domestic routes. The company operated 99.1 percent of its scheduled flights in May, whereof 95.9 percent departed on time.