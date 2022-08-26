Norwegian to reopen its base in Barcelona

The profit made in the second quarter of 2022 allows Norwegian to develop new short- and medium-term plans, such as the re-establishment of a base in Barcelona (BCN), Spain, and the hiring of 800 workers.

The COVID-19 health crisis and the resulting heavy losses pushed Norwegian into uncertainty about its future. The airline laid off over 7,000 employees, closed all European bases except those in Norway, ceased long-haul operations and got rid of more than a hundred aircraft (including all the Boeing 787 Dreamliners).

The company entered bankruptcy protection and was restructured completely. With a fleet of just 7 aircraft, its network was focused on Norway. It progressively reopened different bases, mainly in Scandinavia, but also in Alicante and Malaga, Spain.

By the summer of 2023, the total fleet will be increased to 85 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The company will establish a seasonal base in Barcelona in the summer of 2023, with two based Boeing 737-800s flying essentially to Scandinavian destinations.

Currently, Aena figures show that during the first half of 2022, Norwegian moved 230,224 passengers at Barcelona El Prat airport with flights to five destinations: Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

With the Spanish expansion scheduled for 2023, an increase in the staff in Spain by 800 workers is expected: 300 pilots and 500 cabin crew.

Source: aviacionline.com