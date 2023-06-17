Norwegian to reopen a base in Palma de Mallorca in 2024

Norwegian, a low-cost airline company, has announced plans to reopen its operating base in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, starting in the summer of 2024. This will be Norwegian’s fourth base in Spain, in addition to Alicante, Malaga, and Barcelona. The Palma base will operate seasonally during the summer season.

Norwegian also confirms the continuation of its seasonal operating base in Barcelona for the summer of 2024.

In addition to the bases in Spain, Norwegian will open a permanent operating base at Riga airport in Latvia in 2024.

The company plans to expand its fleet to 85 aircraft in the summer of 2024, hiring 300 crew members across Europe, including pilots and TCP.

Norwegian currently operates 62 routes in Spain, with six routes from Palma de Mallorca airport, serving Nordic countries.

The airline carried 3.39 million passengers to and from Spain in the twelve months ending May 31, 2023, representing an 81% increase compared to the previous year.