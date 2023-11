Norwegian Airlines is expanding its offerings from Helsinki Airport in summer 2024, introducing new routes to Milan Bergamo Airport starting June 2nd and Sofia, Bulgaria, starting June 3rd.

The Milan route will operate three times a week, while Sofia will have flights twice a week. These additions align with Finavia’s efforts to enhance Finnish flight connections globally.

During winter, Norwegian also offers flights from Helsinki to popular destinations like Alicante, Málaga, Oslo, and London.