Norwegian to lease six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Norwegian has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) to lease six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft which are in addition to the three 737 MAX 8 aircraft which Norwegian previously agreed to lease from ALC of which one has already been delivered to Norwegian. The aircraft are to be delivered in short time to Norwegian, in good time ahead of the summer 2023 season.

“The addition of these modern and fuel-efficient aircraft fits well with our fleet strategy. It will also help counteract delays from Boeing for other aircraft that were due to be delivered to Norwegian this spring,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is approximately 14 percent more fuel-efficient compared to previous-generation aircraft, hence contributing to Norwegian’s ambitious target to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

The final agreement is subject to certain closing conditions.

6 February 2023