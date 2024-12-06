Norwegian strengthens Brussels operations with new direct route to Oslo

Norwegian is set to deepen its presence at Brussels Airport with the introduction of a new direct flight to Oslo, commencing on June 22, 2025. This development marks a significant expansion of Norwegian’s offerings in Belgium, complementing its existing seasonal service to Tromsø during the winter months.

The new Oslo route will operate twice weekly, providing passengers with a convenient gateway to Norway’s dynamic capital. Known for its stunning natural beauty, cutting-edge architecture, and rich cultural scene, Oslo offers an appealing destination for both leisure and business travellers.

With this addition, Norwegian strengthens its commitment to enhancing connectivity between Belgium and Scandinavia. The new route is expected to appeal to a wide range of travellers, from those exploring Norway’s iconic fjords to professionals visiting one of Northern Europe’s leading economic hubs.