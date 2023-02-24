Norwegian Reward to be relaunched

The Norwegian Reward loyalty programme is getting a new look and with this comes new benefits. During springtime, several extra benefits for the most frequent flyers will be introduced.

Norwegian Reward is Norwegian’s loyalty programme. Norwegian Reward is now being renewed with the same aim as before – to give Norwegian’s customers cheaper flights and an even smoother journey. Earning CashPoints and benefits are still at the core of the programme. The more Reward members choose to fly with Norwegian, the more benefits they receive. Norwegian is also adding a range of new benefits for the most frequent flyers.

Greater freedom when choosing benefits

Reward members will receive a new benefit for every eighth flight taken within 12 months, including stopovers. The first benefit is always 2% extra CashPoints on all Norwegian flight tickets. After the next eight flights, members can choose which benefit they would like next. On top of choosing from free checked baggage, seat reservation, Fast Track or an additional 2% earning of CashPoints, members can now also choose to claim an overhead cabin bag as their next benefit.

“Our members have told us that the benefits they can choose from are among the loyalty programme’s most important perks. In addition to greater flexibility when choosing benefits, we are now also adding free overhead cabin bag as a benefit to choose from,” said Christoffer Sundby, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Norwegian.

Extra benefits for the most frequent flyers

During the next couple of months, Norwegian will launch several unique benefits for the most frequent flyers. Travellers with more than 32 flights or more within 12 months will have access to all benefits in the Reward programme, in addition to some brand new, exclusive benefits that will become available throughout the spring. These include free coffee and tea on board flights with catering, Priority Boarding, no expiry date on CashPoints and priority customer service.

“More and more business travellers are choosing to fly with Norwegian. This customer group particularly appreciates our punctuality and regularity. That is why we are now introducing exclusive benefits for our most frequent flyers. Our aim is to offer comfortable, seamless, and efficient journeys. We are looking forward to rolling out the new benefits during the spring,” says Sundby.

Earning and using CashPoints

Reward members continue to earn CashPoints every time they fly with Norwegian, make a purchase with one of Norwegian Reward’s partners or use their Norwegian credit card. How many CashPoints passengers earn on their flights depends on the ticket type.

1% CashPoints on LowFare tickets

2% CashPoints on LowFare+ tickets

5% CashPoints on Flex tickets

CashPoints may be used to pay for flight tickets (either partially or in full), checked baggage, seat reservations, pre-booked meals and more. One CashPoint corresponds to one Norwegian krone. There are no restrictions on the number of available seats per flight for those who want to use their earned CashPoints. This is the core of the Reward programme’s popularity and one of the main reasons it has been voted the best loyalty programme in Europe, several times.

The changes to Norwegian Reward take effect on 28 March 2023. More information about the new benefits for frequent flyers will be rolled out during the spring.

24 February 2023