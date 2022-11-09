Norwegian returns to Åre Östersund Airport with direct service to Stockholm Arlanda

Norwegian continues to develop the route network and will start operating again on the route Stockholm Arlanda – Åre Östersund just in time for Christmas.

After a break of a few years, Norwegian is now restarting the direct line with a timetable well adapted to offer Stockholmers a long weekend of skiing in popular Åre, approx. 1.5 hours drive from Åre Östersund airport. Slightly more than half of the travellers on the route are private travellers, but the proportion of business travellers has increased during the year.

“We welcome Norwegian back to our airport and are happy about the expanded range of direct flights between Stockholm and Åre Östersund during the winter season for our travellers. The direct connections are also important for the hospitality industry in the region,” says Peter Fahlén, airport manager Åre Östersund Airport at Swedavia.

Starting December 22, Norwegian will fly Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Åre Östersund Airport (OSD) twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. During Christmas and New Year, the route is operated between 22 December and 8 January and then resumes between 16 February and 23 March 2023.

9 NOVEMBER 2022 08:05