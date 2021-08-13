Norwegian releases (already) Summer 2022 schedule, connecting a.o. the UK and Ireland to Scandinavia with 142 weekly flights

Norwegian will continue to increase flights between the UK and Ireland to destinations across Scandinavia as the airline releases the summer 2022 flying programme. All flights are now available to book offering a wide range of destinations from London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin.

In total, across the European network, Norwegian will offer 259 routes from the Nordics as a result of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements easing and consequently demand for flights increasing.

“We are pleased to be able to present our flying schedule for the next summer season. With this summer schedule, we will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in Norway and the Nordic region. In recent months, we have noticed an increased demand from customers, and we look forward to welcoming them on board to their favourite Nordic destinations,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In 2020 and 2021, the aviation industry was hit hard by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian expects that the ever-increasing vaccination rate will mean that the risk of new travel restrictions will be significantly lower in 2022.

“Norwegian is now well equipped to look ahead to 2022, although we will continue to some extent to be affected by the pandemic as the industry begins to recover. We have considerable flexibility in the use of our aircraft, and after the restructuring, we have lower debt, an adapted fleet and organisation, and we have received new capital. It has been a tough time, but the result is that we are stronger now than before the pandemic,” said Geir Karlsen.

The flying schedule for the summer 2022 season is now for sale.



London Gatwick will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a total of 115 weekly flights.

Manchester will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Stockholm with a total of eight weekly flights.

Edinburgh will serve Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a total of 15 weekly flights.

Dublin will serve Oslo and Copenhagen with a total of four weekly flights.

