Norwegian recruits 270 cabin crew to reopen base at Stockholm Arlanda

As a preparation for the summer season, Norwegian is now starting the recruitment of around 270 cabin crew, which will be based at Stockholm-Arlanda. From April 2022, the new employees will become the first flying personnel based in Sweden that Norwegian has had since the pandemic started in 2020.

“We are very happy to now be back at Arlanda and can open our base for cabin crew. Despite the increasing spread of infection in recent months, we are positive about the coming summer season and have therefore built up our route network from Arlanda with 54 direct destinations ahead of the season. Arlanda is one of our most important airports, and with 270 new faces at Arlanda, it is with pleasure that we can state that Norwegian is now seriously back in Sweden again,” says Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In total, Norwegian has received just over 1,500 applications. The new employees will start work in March 2022 and start their flights in April.

“Being a cabin employee is a responsible and service-oriented job. We are proud to have received so many qualified applications. This shows that we are known in the industry as an attractive employer. Our cabin crew have a special responsibility for the safety of passengers and are also responsible for ensuring that each individual passenger has a good travel experience,” says Geir Karlsen.

Since June 2021, the employment rate has been high in Norwegian. Over the past six months, the company has opened bases in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim.

In January, Norwegian will fly to 15 destinations from Stockholm-Arlanda, including three domestic destinations: Umeå, Luleå and Kiruna.

26 January 2022 11:06