Norwegian partners with Norsk e-Fuel to build new e-fuel plant in Norway

Norwegian has partnered with Norsk e-Fuel to construct the world’s first full-scale e-fuel plant in Mosjøen, Norway. The plant will produce sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and will help Norwegian achieve its target of reducing emissions by 45% by 2030.

Norwegian has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Norsk e-Fuel, with the ambition to secure a long-term offtake of SAF and an equity stake in the company. The goal is to start producing e-fuels in Mosjøen as early as 2026, and the partnership is estimated to secure around 20% of Norwegian’s total demand for SAF until 2030.

Norsk e-Fuel is backed by a group of shareholders consisting of technology pioneers and industrial experts and aims to accelerate the industrialisation of e-fuel production starting in Northern Norway.