Norwegian opens sales for 2025 Summer season

Norwegian has announced the launch of its summer 2025 flight schedule, offering 308 routes to 121 destinations across 36 countries. The routes will cover the period until the end of October 2025, providing travellers with plenty of options for summer vacations, including sunny beach escapes, nature experiences, and vibrant city breaks.

Popular Mediterranean destinations remain a focus, with new routes being added from Oslo to Basel, Montpellier, Istanbul, and Lyon, as well as from Stavanger to Bergamo and Bergen to Edinburgh. Norwegian expects to fly around seven million passengers during the peak summer months of June, July, and August.

The routes are distributed as follows across the Nordic countries:

Norway : 153 routes

Denmark : 79 routes

Sweden : 63 routes

: 63 routes Finland: 21 routes

Travellers are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates and times. The tickets for the summer season are now available on Norwegian’s website.