Norwegian limits loss in low season and prepares for historically strong summer

Norwegian has reported its first-quarter results for 2023, showcasing its ability to reduce capacity during the quieter winter period and prepare for a strong summer season.

The company limited its operating loss to NOK 916 million (EUR 79 million) and saw an improvement in liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents reaching NOK 8.6 billion (EUR 740 million).

Norwegian aims to serve customers with its own aircraft and crew during the summer, having phased in eleven new-generation aircraft. Despite challenging weather conditions, the airline maintained high regularity, and it is well positioned for what is expected to be a historically strong summer.

Norwegian also focuses on improving the customer experience and sustainability, including its loyalty programme and investment in sustainable aviation fuel production.