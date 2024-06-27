Norwegian launches two international routes from Evenes, Norway, and one domestic route in Sweden

Norwegian has announced new direct flights from Evenes to London Gatwick and Milan Bergamo, and from Stockholm Arlanda to Skellefteå, starting in late 2024.

These routes will enhance travel options and support regional growth, with Evenes gaining access to popular European destinations and Skellefteå benefiting from improved business connectivity.

Norwegian’s expansion reflects its commitment to providing extensive travel options, now offering 340 routes to over 120 destinations. Tickets are available on Norwegian’s website and through travel agencies.