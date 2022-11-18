Norwegian launches its summer 2023 programme

For 20 years, Norwegian has wanted to welcome customers on board and next summer will be no exception. During the spring and summer of 2023, the company offers 300 routes to over 110 destinations in the entire route network.

It is already possible to book trips for the spring and summer of 2023 as a large part of Norwegian’s summer programme is available with 300 routes to over 110 destinations. With around 50 direct routes from Stockholm Arlanda and around 60 from Copenhagen – combined with increased capacity at the most popular destinations – there are many opportunities to discover Europe next summer. Norwegian also flies from Gothenburg Landvetter next summer.

“We are happy to be able to present a solid programme for next summer. Last summer season showed a great desire to travel in the Nordic countries and we expect that trend to continue in 2023. With more routes and departures, we are well prepared to meet the expected increased demand for airline tickets with Norwegian. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board,” says Magnus Maursund, Norwegian’s Group Director for Network, Pricing & Optimisation.

Norwegian plans to have a total of 85 aircraft in its fleet next summer and many of these planes are brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8. New, modern and fuel-efficient aircraft provide increased comfort for passengers and contribute to lower emissions.

The summer programme that applies between April and October involves 1.5 million seats in the entire route network.

