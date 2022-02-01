Norwegian launches flights between Manchester, UK, and Trondheim, Norway

From 15th August, Norwegian will add a twice weekly direct flight between Manchester and Trondheim in Norway.

There has never been a better time to visit the vibrant food scenes of Trondheim and the Trøndelag region as they celebrate being recognised as Europe’s Region of Gastronomy throughout 2022.

For a truly unforgettable gastronomic experience Trondheim boasts three Michelin Star restaurants, Fagn, Credo and Speilsalen. Europe’s Region of Gastronomy tittle also recognises the abundance of farm shops and local producers that can be found throughout this renowned part of Norway.

For travellers wanting to see Trondheim from a different perspective then a 2-hour urban kayak trip along the Nidelva river offers unrivalled views of the historic city and its renowned architecture. Visitors to the region can also experience the full Viking way of life on a five-day trip, including three days of hiking in Trollheimen, guided by local experts. The hiking route is famous for its wild nature and encompasses many cultural heritage sites dating back to the ice age.

“We are very pleased to announce this additional route between Manchester and Trondheim. UK visitors from Manchester will now have easy direct access to this beautiful Nordic region and we look forward to welcoming customers on board from 15th August”. Said Magnus Thome Maursund, Executive Vice President Network, Pricing and Planning of Norwegian.

Petra Sestak, General Manager of Explore Trøndelag commented: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from Manchester, especially in such an important year for the region. Often called Norway`s food capital and Home of Nordic Flavours, the vibrant city of Trondheim is rightly emerging as one of the most interesting culinary destinations in Northern Europe. However, those visiting the region will discover it has so much more to offer, whether that be cultural tours, activities such as hiking, cycling and skiing or opportunities to simply relax and enjoy Norway’s great outdoors.”

During the summer Norwegian will also increase services between London Gatwick to Trondheim to five flights a week.

Press release – 1 February 2022