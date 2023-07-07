Norwegian launches direct route between Tromsø and Copenhagen

Norwegian Air is expanding its route network with a new direct route between Tromsø in Norway and Copenhagen in Denmark. The route will commence on October 26 and offer two weekly departures on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tromsø is a popular destination for Danish tourists seeking to experience the northern lights, while Copenhagen remains a beloved city for Norwegians. The new route aims to facilitate travel between the two locations and promote tourism in both directions.

Norwegian already operates a successful direct route between Tromsø and London during the winter season. The addition of the Tromsø-Copenhagen route will enhance Norwegian’s existing connections and provide travelers from Tromsø with more convenient access to destinations across their European network.