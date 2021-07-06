Norwegian June traffic results: continued positive trend in passenger demand (+100% year-on-year)

Norwegian’s traffic figures for June continue to be heavily influenced by travel restrictions and therefore low demand. However, forward bookings and demand continue to show a positive increase as a greater number of markets unlock and ease restrictions. In July, the number of aircraft and routes will gradually increase.

In June, 225 509 passengers flew with Norwegian, which is approx. 100 percent more than at the same time last year. Compared with June 2020, the total capacity (ASK) has increased by 182 percent and passenger traffic (RPK) up 102 percent. The load factor in June was 62.9 percent, a decrease of 25 percentage points compared with last year.

“June traffic results still show the impact of low demand due to reduced flying schedules and government-imposed travel restrictions. However, we have seen a continued month on month increase in bookings as countries ease restrictions. As a result, we have resumed flights to a number of key European destinations, we will continue to adjust and increase our network and schedules as demand rises,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated 15 aircraft in June. During the month the company operated 99.9 percent of its scheduled flights, with 94.1 percent departing on time.