Norwegian is restarting flights to Finland on June 28th

Norwegian returns to Finland: flights to Helsinki and Oulu Airports

Norwegian will fly directly from Helsinki Airport to Oslo, Stockholm, Oulu, Malaga, and Alicante. More destinations will gradually be added to flight routes.

As travel restrictions are starting to lift and vaccinations are becoming more common, travellers’ interests to travel via flying will increase. Norwegian is starting flights to Oslo, Stockholm, Oulu, Malaga, and Alicante directly from Helsinki Airport. More destinations will be added according to demand.

“We are very happy to restart flights from Finland again, and welcome our Finnish customers aboard our flights. We have noticed the increase in our customers’ interests to fly again and we are gradually adding more destinations in Finland. Norwegian offers good service at a reasonable price and flexible ticket types to popular destinations in Europe,” says CEO of Norwegian, Jacob Schram.