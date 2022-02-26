Norwegian is increasing the number of routes from Stockholm Arlanda – adding three new summer destinations

Norwegian is preparing for a hectic summer season at Stockholm-Arlanda and is launching three new destinations during the summer months, to the already existing 54 from Arlanda. This allows travellers to fly directly with Norwegian to the popular destinations of Mykonos and Thessaloniki in Greece and to Antalya in Turkey.

“We are happy to tell you about our brand new routes to Mykonos, Thessaloniki and Antalya directly from Stockholm-Arlanda during the summer months. The booking figures look promising towards the summer. The desire to travel has returned, so now we are adding three more destinations to our network from Arlanda, which now consists of 57 direct routes to popular travel destinations in Europe during the summer months. With the new destinations, our customers get even more opportunities for great summer memories from some of Europe’s most glorious and sun-safe destinations,” says EVP Commercial, Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian.

The three new destinations can be booked on norwegian.com, according to the following timetable in the summer of 2022:

Mykonos: Tuesday and Friday during the period June 10 to August 13

Antalya: Monday and Thursday during the period June 13 to August 12

Thessaloniki: Thursday from June 16 to August 12

It is now a month ago that Norwegian announced the reopening of the crew base at Stockholm-Arlanda and the recruitment of approximately 270 cabin crew.

24 February 2022 08:00