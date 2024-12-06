Norwegian introduces four new summer routes from Stockholm Arlanda for 2025

Norwegian is enhancing its presence at Stockholm Arlanda Airport with the addition of four new direct routes ahead of summer 2025: Bucharest, Porto, Lyon, and Bilbao. The routes will launch between May and June, offering twice-weekly flights to each destination.

Route Schedule : Bucharest: Thursdays and Saturdays from May 1, 2025 Porto: Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 4, 2025 Lyon: Mondays and Fridays from June 13, 2025 Bilbao: Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 14, 2025

This expansion highlights Norwegian’s commitment to meeting high demand for international travel from Sweden. It aligns with Swedavia’s mission to boost connectivity for leisure, business, and family travel. The new routes also cater to early summer vacation planners.

Norwegian’s growing network underscores its role in enriching travel options across the Nordics.