Norwegian increased load factor and regularity in November, with passenger traffic slightly down

In November, Norwegian experienced robust air travel demand with 1.3 million passengers and an impressive 82.3% load factor, up from the previous year’s 79.3%. The airline achieved a record-high regularity rate of 99.9%, ensuring nearly all scheduled flights took place, marking a substantial performance in a typically low-demand month.

Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian, praised the strong traffic numbers and outstanding regularity, emphasising the company’s capacity adjustments to match the winter’s fluctuating demand.

The airline transported 1,348,111 passengers in November, slightly down from the previous year due to reduced capacity aligned with the low season. However, Norwegian’s summer program for 2024, featuring new routes to forty destinations, received a positive response from Nordic travellers. The airline observed heightened interest and early bookings for 2024 flights following a successful sales campaign.

As the busy Christmas and New Year travel period approaches, Norwegian is well-prepared for the quieter winter trading season, with capacity adjustments in place. Additionally, the airline has secured favourable jet fuel prices for the upcoming year, further strengthening its position in the market.