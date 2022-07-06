Norwegian in June had highest number of passengers since the outbreak of the pandemic

Norwegian’s traffic figures for June show that Norwegian had 1,937,318 passengers, an increase of 19 percent compared to the previous month and the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“I am very satisfied that we operated almost 100 percent of our 400 to 450 daily scheduled flights this month. It has been a challenge due to a strike amongst aircraft technicians in Norway and the constraints at certain airports in Europe,” said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In June, Norwegian signed a new two-year collective bargaining agreement with the union representing the Norwegian cabin crew members and the Norwegian Pilot Union. The strike action amongst aircraft technicians and the following lockout was ended when the Minister of Labour announced compulsory arbitration.

“We are satisfied with the agreement reached with our cabin crew and the Norwegian Pilot Union and we are also happy to have our aircraft technicians back at work to ensure that our flights are operating as normal. This means that we can deliver on the routes we have promised our customers. We are currently experiencing high demand this summer, but seats are still available to many destinations in Europe”, said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

Norwegian flew 1,937,318 passengers in June, compared to 225,509 in June 2021. The load factor was 84.9 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 2,924 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 2,482 million seat kilometres. Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 70 percent in June. As many as 93 percent of all flights arrived on schedule or no more than an hour late. In June, Norwegian operated an average of 68 aircraft and 99.1 percent of scheduled flights were completed.

